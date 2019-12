MORE than 40 students from seven states put their financial knowledge to the test in the AEIOU Challenge organised by Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad to promote financial literacy among school children.

The finalists were shortlisted from over 21,000 entries and 11,000 participations in the AEIOU Financial Comic Strip Challenge and AEIOU Financial e-Game Challenge respectively.

Goh Sho Anne, 11, from SJKC Chung Hua, Klang walked away as the champion of the Comic Challenge, while Harrish Varma, 12, from SK Taman Bukit Maluri emerged as the champion of the e-Game Challenge. For the Comic Challenge category, the grand winner, Goh Sho Anne took home RM5,000 cash, a trophy, and a certificate of achievement. The first runner-up and second runner-up received RM3,000 cash and RM1,000 cash respectively, as well as trophies, and certificates of achievement. The e-Game Challenge winner Harrish Varma received RM3,000 cash, a trophy and a certificate of achievement.

The ceremony was graced by the Deputy Director of Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Division, Education Ministry Suhaimi Sun Abdullah, and was attended by over 250 students, 60 teachers and parents from the participating schools.