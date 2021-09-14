Extensive options for credit transfer programmes

IN addition to being respected for its high education standards, HELP University provides a variety of programmes that grant students the opportunity to transfer their credits to several universities worldwide.

Students are given the flexibility to opt for HELP’s Bachelor programmes which have standard 1+2 (one year at HELP and two years abroad) or 2+1 arrangements with overseas universities, as well as 2+2 or 2+1.5 arrangements.

They can pick according to their own preference. Aside from that, students are given the option to cut down the overall cost of completing their studies at their dream universities.

HELP’s good track record, with its global university partners, have allowed it to maintain strong bonds with top universities around the world.

These include the University of Queensland, Australian National University, University of Melbourne, University of New South Wales, University of Western Australia, University of Adelaide, Macquarie University, University of Bristol, University of Leeds, Cardiff University, University of Liverpool, Queen’s University of Belfast and the University of London.

HELP University has been recognised as a pioneer in twinning programmes with foreign universities for more than three decades.

One of HELP’s famous credit transfer programmes is the credit transfer arrangement with the University of Queensland for HELP’s Business and IT programmes, where students are admitted into the final year of their relevant bachelor’s programmes.

The transfer programme has consistently been ranked among the top 50 in the world.

The Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting is the only faculty in Malaysia that has a 2+1 arrangement with the Faculty of Business, Economics and Law of the University of Queensland, as well as the first accounting programme to be accredited by CPA Australia.

More than 150 HELP students have won various scholarships from the University of Queensland since 2008. Many students have also won scholarships from other top Australian universities to pursue their studies.