Extensive options for credit transfer programmes

IN addition to being respected for its high education standards, HELP University provides a variety of programmes that grant students the opportunity to transfer their credits to several universities worldwide.
Students are given the flexibility to opt for HELP’s Bachelor programmes which have standard 1+2 (one year at HELP and two years abroad) or 2+1 arrangements with overseas universities, as well as 2+2 or 2+1.5 arrangements.
They can pick according to their own preference. Aside from that, students are given the option to cut down the overall cost of completing their studies at their dream universities.
HELP’s good track record, with its global university partners, have allowed it to maintain strong bonds with top universities around the world.
These include the University of Queensland, Australian National University, University of Melbourne, University of New South Wales, University of Western Australia, University of Adelaide, Macquarie University, University of Bristol, University of Leeds, Cardiff University, University of Liverpool, Queen’s University of Belfast and the University of London.
HELP University has been recognised as a pioneer in twinning programmes with foreign universities for more than three decades.
One of HELP’s famous credit transfer programmes is the credit transfer arrangement with the University of Queensland for HELP’s Business and IT programmes, where students are admitted into the final year of their relevant bachelor’s programmes.
The transfer programme has consistently been ranked among the top 50 in the world.
The Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting is the only faculty in Malaysia that has a 2+1 arrangement with the Faculty of Business, Economics and Law of the University of Queensland, as well as the first accounting programme to be accredited by CPA Australia.
More than 150 HELP students have won various scholarships from the University of Queensland since 2008. Many students have also won scholarships from other top Australian universities to pursue their studies.
HELP’s UK Degree Transfer Programme (Law) allows students to pursue a prestigious law degree at HELP University and transfer to leading partner universities in the United Kingdom, such as the University of West of England Bristol, Cardiff University, University of Leeds, University of Manchester, University of Sheffield, Aberystwyth University, Liverpool University, Northumbria University, School of Oriental and African Studies, London (SOAS) and the University of Hertfordshire.
HELP foundation programmes grant students the chance to seamlessly continue their studies abroad upon successful completion due to its well-established partnerships with global universities in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.
Students can enjoy direct entry into degree programmes at top rated universities such as the Australian National University and The University of Queensland as well as the University of Sheffield and University of Leeds in the UK through the foundation programmes.
Apart from that, HELP provides students a variety of degree transfer programmes after completing foundation, such as 1+2, 1.5+1.2 and 2+1, making it a budget-flexible programme.
HELP was ranked No. 1 among 650 universities in Asia for Outbound Student Exchange programmes in the globally recognised Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking: Asia 2021.
As their main aspiration is to establish the “Analytics Generation” or “A*Gen”, a huge investment has been put into staff development and training.
This commitment has led to HELP University being awarded Premier Digital Tech University (PDTU) status in 2019 by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).
It honours the varsity for its quality and commitment in providing top-notch digital technology courses as well as producing talented digital technology competent graduates.
To achieve this aspiration, all students are also given the opportunity to complete a free certificate in data and business analytics to enable graduates to thrive in the IR4.0 era.
For more information about HELP programmes, email HELP at marketing@help.edu.my or call 03-2716 2000.