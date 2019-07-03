Formula full of essential goodness

THERE are healthy formulas for children and then there is Morinaga Chil-kid that supplies all the right nutrients to support the growth and development of your child. But with Morinaga Chil-kid, the “goodness” doesn’t stop there. The improved formula offers a mild vanilla taste and has less sugar, delivering more oishi! It also contains nutrients that every child needs like GOS, AA, DHA, Nucleotides, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E & C, Taurine, Calcium, Iron, Zinc and Selenium.

Additional plus points about Morinaga Chil-kid - it is produced and fully imported from a state-of-the-art plant in Netherlands which employs modern Japanese technology and stringent double-safety standards. It is also halal-certified.

A special offer from Morinaga Milk Malaysia awaits first-time users. Just visit www.oz-marketing.com/tpv and leave your details and you can purchase a 700g trial pack of Morinaga Chil-kid at just RM20 (RCP RM55).

From June (July in East Malaysia), consumers can redeem a free Morinaga Chil-kid limited-edition thermal flask (360ml) with purchase of 8 boxes X 700g OR 6 tins X 900g of Morinaga Chil-kid in a single receipt. There are two designs to choose from - Mori Chan and Tora. This promotion is valid while stocks last.

Visit the Morinaga official online store at www.mori2u.com or follow Morinaga Chil-kid on Facebook @MorinagaMilkMalaysia / KeluargaMorinaga Malaysia for more information on the product and the promotion.