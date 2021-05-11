Fulfil your dreams of studying medicine at MSU

THE name Management and Science University (MSU) has become synonymous with quality education that is both transformative and enriching. Making an impact in Malaysia, Asia, and the rest of the world, MSU’s involvement in the medical education areas is an initiative towards complimenting the nation’s and region healthcare system need for qualified medical personnel.

The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) is a five-year programme offered through the International Medical School (IMS) at the MSU main campus in Shah Alam and its off-shore campus in Bangalore, India, which is Malaysia’s first medical school to receive a five-year accreditation from the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC). In addition, MSU’s MBBS programme is recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI), Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) and Maldives Medical and Dental Council (MMDC).

The MSU’s MBBS curriculum is designed in adherence to the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) guidelines and approval by MMC. The MBBS programme presents a continually expanding level of medical experiences.

MSU has developed a five-year medical course featuring three phases of study through its International Medical School (IMS). Both phases I and II are delivered through system-based modules.

While phase III is conducted through discipline-based postings includes Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatric, Psychiatry, Primary Care, Orthopedics, Emergency Medicine and Short Postings.

One of the key features of MSU’s MBBS programme is the emphasis on clinical communication skills and early clinical contact visit to medical practices, community care facilities and hospitals. MSU focuses on developing a qualified medical doctor who excels academically and possesses commendable soft skills.

MSU medical students also have the opportunity to complete their clinical year of training at two major referral hospitals in Malaysia – Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang and Hospital Sungai Buloh – as well as other government hospitals in the Klang Valley.

Upon graduating with the MBBS, the new doctors must register with the Public Services Department and complete a two-year housemanship at selected public hospitals under the supervision of the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

With the opening of MSU Medical Centre, MSU has become Malaysia’s first university with its own private specialist hospital and in-house clinical placement and job opportunity for its MBBS graduates.

For SPM leavers, a fast-track pre-university programme is provided through the Foundation in Science Biology/Health Science. The programme will develop their language, study skills, cultural awareness and subject-specific knowledge, ensuring that students are well prepared for continuation in their MBBS programme or Pharmacy or any Health Sciences related programmes.

Intakes for the next MBBS programme is in April and October, and qualified students are required to sit for the Medical Entry Test (MET) at the MSU campus in Shah Alam to determine their aptitude for the MBBS programme.

For more information on scholarships and fee waiver, call 03-5521-6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my.