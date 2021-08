A United Kingdom (UK) education opens doors, wherever one is in the world. From the world-renowned and innovative teaching approaches to the leading minds who deliver them, an education in the UK is a guaranteed way to reach one’s maximum potential.

A UK education also provides placements, internships and volunteering positions that are designed to build new skills, make new contacts and apply learning in a real-world, professional environment.

As UK universities have such strong links with every type of industry (from engineering to fashion to science and more), you are certain to find a placement that is right for you.

This is also another reason UK graduates are among the most employable in the world, and why they are earning more and progressing further than their peers who were educated elsewhere.

A UK degree helps graduates stand out in increasingly competitive job markets.

Through the new Graduate Route, one can also apply to study in the UK for two years after graduating.

The Graduate Route provides an opportunity for international students who have been awarded degrees to study in the UK or look for work at any skill level for two years, and three years for doctoral students.

Prime destination at HELP

The UK Degree Transfer Programme (Law) enables students to pursue a prestigious law degree at HELP University, recognised for transfer to leading partner universities in the United Kingdom.

UK partner universities include the University of Manchester, University of Sheffield, School of Oriental and African Studies in London, University of Leeds, Cardiff University, University of Liverpool, Aberystwyth University, University of the West of England in Bristol, Northumbria University and the University of Hertfordshire.

Upon successful completion of the UK Degree Transfer Programme (Law), students will be able to transfer to partner universities in the United Kingdom, or other universities in the United Kingdom (on a case-by-case basis) to read for an undergraduate LLB (Hons) degree.

An attractive feature of this programme is that students are able to obtain a coveted UK law degree at an affordable cost, while flavouring the UK educational experience.

Upon completion of the LLB (Hons) degree in the UK, students who wish to become practising lawyers will have to read for either the UK Bar Professional Training Course to gain admission into the English Bar, or pursue the Malaysian Legal Profession’s Qualifying Board’s Certificate in Legal Practice examinations.

Management studies

The University of Derby (UoD) is ranked among the Top 30 UK universities in the Guardian University Guide 2019. UoD prides itself on offering a high quality education that is relevant to today’s world and ensures its graduates are well equipped to lead successful careers.

Included in the Derby 3+0 programme is a 10-day trip to Derby UK for registered students, who will participate in academic activities and seminars, network with Derby students and faculty members as well as visit Derby’s industry partners like Rolls Royce. Choice of majors available are Accounting & Finance, Business Management and International Business.

Prestigious degrees

The University of London programmes are arguably the most prestigious social science degrees offered in Malaysia. It has been offered at HELP Academy for more than three decades, providing teaching and support to its Economics, Management, Finance, and Social Science (EMFSS) programmes.

The University of London Programmes offer degrees and diplomas in EMFSS, with academic direction provided by the London School of Economics (LSE).

Students will benefit from the academic rigour and leading-edge research undertaken by LSE, while HELP Academy offers teaching and support to accomplish the study for the University of London degree. Another distinguishing feature is that all examinations are set and graded in Britain, so that the degree is certified by a world-class institution.

The programmes are designed to cultivate a sense of challenge and pride for students. This is the premier league. These are degrees which will open doors and take them places.

With more than 54,000 students in 180 countries, these degrees have earned global recognition in both academic and professional circles. The distinctive quality of the University of London degrees is comparable to those from Oxbridge.

HELP has gained vital experience since 1986 in running the University of London programmes. Today, four academic programmes are offered to cater to the specific needs of students – BSc Accounting and Finance, BSc Economics and Management, BSc Economics and BSc Banking and Finance.

For more information, visit university.help.edu.my