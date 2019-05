SHOPPERS can delight in a wide variety of offers and sales via Sunway Velocity Mall’s “Bunga-Bunga Raya” campaign, which runs until June 9.

ALL-SENSORY SATISFACTION

In celebration of the upcoming Hari Raya, the mall is elegantly embellished in a sea of bougainvillea blooms that mark the fresh new beginnings significant of the festive occasion, Sunway Velocity Mall invites visitors to its interiors that spark the essence of Hari Raya and depict the nostalgia of balik kampung.

Take pleasure in the visual display of a magnificent kampung house adorned with giant colourful bougainvillea flowers to brighten the festive celebration. Large traditioinal Malay pelita are seen glistening from ceiling tops while drapes of lights and more bougainvillea illuminate the intricately laden mall spaces and elevate the atmosphere within.

FESTIVE ACTIVITIES AND

SHOWCASES

With the “Bunga-Bunga Raya” campaign comes an exciting programme and mall activities that entertain and delight. Performances and workshops help ring in the celebration and draw visitors to engage in light of the festivity. Two fashion runway competitions - the Raya Kids Catwalk and Cultural Costume Fashion Runway - showcase the unique cultural differences and harmonious ties of the people of our nation.

Additionally, educational workshops make great activities for kids during the school holidays. From art and craft like DIY dancing puppets and Ramadan lantern-making to formulating DIY Slime and Lip Balm - these make for fun-filled and educational experiences for children to develop new skills and interests.

PARTICIPATE, COLLECT AND WIN

There are also a variety of meet-and-greet sessions for the young and young-at-heart, who’ll be thrilled to meet characters from some of their favourite TV shows like Ejen Ali, BoBoiBoy and Sesame Street, during the weekends.

Kids who participate in the activities above can get stamps to fill their “My Little Adventure Passport” booklet, which is available for free at the beginning of the campaign. On attaining all 11 stamps from 22 different workshops and one stamp from a meet-and-greet session in one booklet, a mystery gift awaits.

OFFERS AND BARGAINS

To help in one’s preparation for the upcoming celebration, take opportunity of the many offers and bargains available at festive booths and store outlets. From Malay traditional clothing to Raya hampers, festive cookies, home decorative items and artcraft and more, you’ll surely find all you need to make this Hari Raya better and brighter.

Take delight in the offers at outlets like Zoria, Miss Selfridge, Cavin Klein, Carlo Rino, Hush Puppies, Lacoste, Burton, Under Armour, Ecco, and more. And after an eventful day at the mall, enjoy breaking fast with family and friends at the many halal food eateries waiting to satiate your appetites. From Dubuyo to Manhattan Fish Market, Soul Garden Hot Pot and 4 Fingers, as well as Absolute Thai Street Food and many more. But before you leave, end the day by satisfying your sweet cravings at dessert joints like Dip N Dip, Baskin Robbins, Haagen Dazs, etc.

SPEND AND GAIN

As you shop, remember to redeem your gifts, available in three tier forms. Until June 9, shoppers who spend a minimum of RM200 (RM100 for HSBC credit card holders) across two receipts, are able to redeem the “Cenderahati Aidilfitri” packets. Those who spend RM600 (RM500 for HSBC credit card holders) in not more than five receipts will be able to collect an exclusive set of glass bowls, ideal for your Raya open house gathering. Spend RM1,500 (RM1,400 for HSBC credit card holders) across a maximum of six receipts and stand to receive a Universal Traveller 20” Luggage Bag.

INTO THE HEART OF EID

During this season, reflective of forgiveness and generosity, be part of Sunway Velocity Mall’s “Feeding Families” campaign in aid of underprivileged families living nearby. Together with Sunway Velocity Mall, participate in its programme aimed to enhance the community; for every redemption made by shoppers, Sunway Velocity Mall with donate RM5 to the “Feeding Families” campaign.

In the spirit of the festive occasion and the mall’s “Bunga-Bunga Raya” campaign, Sunway Velocity Mall takes pleasure in presenting visitors and families with opportunities and events to laugh and experience joy together. On the weekends and upcoming school holidays, make time to create memories and enjoy immersive retail adventures at Sunway Velocity Mall.