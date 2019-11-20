Pioneers in educational robotics

FOR nearly 30 years, First City University College (formerly known as KBU International College) has been a firm believer in providing students with industry-relevant education.

Its excellent curricula and Malaysian Agency Qualification accredited study programmes have resulted in well-trained and highly employable graduates entering the workforce.

Among First City UC’s successful graduates, the Khong siblings might just be among the most prolific. Brothers Khong Yee Jun, Khong Yee Jian and Khong Yee Juan are not just mere graduates from First City UC’s Faculty of Engineering and Computing (FEC). Using the knowledge gained from their studies, they went on to play key roles in founding and managing Malaysia’s first robotics learning centre.

Also known as CR8 (a wordplay on the word “create”), the learning centre is currently the local market leader in educational robotics, helping students as young as five years old to understand the basics of I.R 4.0.

Moreover, CR8’s success in securing a collaboration with the Education Ministry and partnership with MDEC (Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation) has allowed them to expand to over 40 centres locally. Better yet, they have reached countries as far as Indonesia, India and the United Arab Emirates.

“First City UC is proud to have produced high achievers such as the Khong brothers. Their successes today was made possible with the faculty’s focus on teaching students the fundamentals of I.R 4.0.,” said FEC Dean Associate Professor Dr Christine Lee Siew Ken.

Lee said FEC students have benefitted greatly from the faculty’s MoU partnerships with NEM.io and Iconix Consulting as well as the well-equipped engineering and computing labs.

Meanwhile, Yee Jun, one of CR8’s directors who is also in charge of monitoring trends affecting the robotics business, said the programme had greatly enhanced his knowledge.

“The research & development aspect of my studies taught me how to design circuitry, read and compare component specifications, debug faulty designs and troubleshoot hardware.

“Moreover, my programme’s Integrated Design Project and Final Year Project imbued me with the vital skills to become a successful technopreneur,” he said.

Yee Jun’s positive feedback was echoed by his younger brother Yee Jian, a BSc (Hons) Software Engineering graduate and also the manager in charge of brand expansion and marketing in CR8.

“As my brother Yee Jun was already studying at First City UC, I enrolled myself in the Diploma in Computer Studies programme before continuing with my Bachelor’s Degree.

“My time as a student was fun and memorable thanks to the well-equipped computer labs and excellent syllabus which allowed me to pick up the fundamentals of coding and the different programme languages,” Yee Jian explained.

Yee Juan, the youngest brother and also another BSc (Hons) Software Engineering graduate, said his choice of study was influenced by his interest in coding and game design.

“As a contributing member of CR8’s Research and Development team, I am indebted to my days spent in First City UC’s computer labs.

During my classes, I was able to learn and master a number of essential coding languages such as C++, Java, HTML, Python and SQL. These skills have allowed me to craft fun and educational content for our students”, said Yee Juan.

