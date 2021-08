MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) has become synonymous with quality education that is both transformative and enriching. Making an impact in Malaysia, Asia, as well as globally, MSU focus on developing and delivering quality human capital in critical-need areas specialized at the postgraduate and undergraduate levels; among these are Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Information Sciences, and Engineering, besides Business Management & Professional Studies, Education & Social Sciences, Hospitality & Culinary, and Music & Fashion.

MSU prioritizes quality education; incorporating 21st century learning in the teaching delivery focused on producing holistic graduates. The incorporation of global mobility programmes, extensive industrial training components into students’ learning experiences ensure the highest standards of impactful innovation and the employability and industrial relevancy of MSU graduates.

MSU integrates the global best in educational innovations. Real world scenarios are adopted into classroom learning experience. Strategic thinking and thought-provoking case study exposés and equips students with a higher level of practical problem solving abilities. All modules are rigorously designed with strategic industrial and corporate input, an opening vignette to major events and real-world issues around the globe.

Our faculty teaching from diverse multi-cultural backgrounds and the finest industry players, who are engaged in cutting edge research, the pursuit of unparalleled academic excellence and scientific innovation. They have conducted high impact research and published thought-provoking academic papers across a broad range of business, industry and professional areas. They have worked in and taught at all levels of professional and industry platforms. Their contributions have made meaningful and concrete impact in the global community at large, at home and abroad. They have also taught university-level business courses in diverse countries, thus bringing their rich multi-cultural heritage to our country. Professors at MSU are rigorously selected worldwide from among the best consultants and professionals in their respective fields and disciplines.

The postgraduate programmes at MSU are carefully crafted to cultivate leadership and a real research contribution that address industrial hands-on challenges at the highest management level. Due to the tremendous and exciting state of flux within business and management communities, top management must adapt rapidly to stay competitive, relevant and strategically positioned to tackle global trends by possessing the relevant post-graduate qualifications.

MSU is proud to recommend the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), MBA and Master programmes that emphasize and recognise innovative research, scientific knowledge and industrial application at both domestic and international platforms. A PhD is the highest degree awarded by MSU. It signifies the highest pinnacle of academic and professional standing. Doctoral training involves close working relationships with leading faculty members on projects of key interest; industrial and scientific focus. With advanced facilities and technical support, MSU provides an excellent academic climate for postgraduate engagements with faculty members. MSU faculty members are highly active in top level research, with leading projects in a wide range of areas and interests, requiring innovative approaches that push the boundaries of interdisciplinary research.

The postgraduate studies at MSU offers advanced degrees at MBA, MSc and PhD levels covering the wide areas including Management/Business, Accounting/ Finance, Educational Management and Leadership, Teaching English as Second Language, International Business, Fashion Business, International Hospitality and Tourism Management, Early Childhood Education, Counselling and Guidance, International Event Management, Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Food Service Technology, Biomedicine, Engineering, Applied Science, Health Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Information Technology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Applied Science, Design, Medical Physiology, Public Health and Anatomy. This programmes offered under the School of Graduate Studies (SGS) and Graduate School of Management (GSM).

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet stringent standards of local and international bodies. MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), the Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21) and the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU).

MSU currently ranks in the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities, Top 200 among Asia’s best universities, Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking and Top 601+ for University Impact. Ranked by both Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE), MSU’s world rankings place it in the Top 47% of the world’s best universities in the QS WUR 2022 and Top 200 for impact on gender equality and no poverty in the THE University Impact Rankings 2021.

MSU has also been awarded Platinum 5 Crowns by the UK’s Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC); and QS-rated 5-Stars on the metrics of Overall as well as individually across Teaching, Graduate Employability, Academic Development, Internationalization, Online Learning, Social Responsibility, Inclusiveness, and Hospitality and Leisure Management. Also rated by Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) as SETARA Tier-5 Excellent Status University as well as ranked The Most Entrepreneurial Private University in Malaysia.

In all, as an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programs through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, where it aims to TRANSFORMING LIVES and ENRICHING FUTURE.

For more information on post graduate programmes offered at MSU, please call 603-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my.