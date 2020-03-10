Premier higher education

AS EXAMS come to a close, a period of uncertainty is bound to follow, but so does a period of opportunity. These days, high school leavers often have the next stage of their lives planned out. For those with a plan, DISTED should be on their radar.

A pioneer in providing quality higher education in the northern region of Malaysia, DISTED College offers industry-relevant education that prepares students for success in not only the current cutting-edge industry and community, but also those in the future as well.

Known for providing Pre-University studies since 1987, the college offers two options of Pre-U programmes; the Cambridge A-Level, and South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE International) programmes.

Both programmes are internationally recognised pathways to universities worldwide. The A-Level programme is also available in durations of 12 months and 18 months to cater to the different learning needs of students.

DISTED also provides internationally recognised 3+0 degree business programmes, in which the college collaborates with the United Kingdom’s Staffordshire University and psychology programme in partnership with HELP University.

Other programmes include the Foundation in Arts and Business and English programmes.

Students that enrol for their further studies at DISTED will also have access to financial aid and special fee rebates, with terms and conditions.

Each year, hundreds of students have benefitted from DISTED’s Scholarship and Bursary Fund, with more than RM1 million awarded through various scholarships, awards and bursaries.

As a not-for-profit institution, the college functions as a self-financing college in which the nett earnings are retained in the business for the benefit of both staff and students.

Visit the college during its March enrolment, every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month from 9am-5pm. Register now to enjoy rebates up to RM12,000.

For more information, call 04-229 6579, or visit www.disted.edu.my.