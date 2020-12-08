Be Merry at COURTS

TIRED of looking at that tattered sofa, or of sitting on chairs with wobbly legs? Do you have more clothes laying folded on your table, rather than inside your tiny cupboard?

Does your dining table look like it has seen better days?

Staying indoors for most of this year, many of us are probably wondering what we could do to make our living space feel much more welcoming and comfortable.

Before Santa visits your home and decides if you have been naughty or nice, why not take a look at what COURTS has to offer during its festive Merry Christmas campaign, and maybe you can spruce up your home to usher in a better 2021.

COURTS is known for its affordable Electrical, IT and Digital and household appliances as well as furniture products. For this campaign, COURTS has something really special for you.

COURTS is giving away free gifts to customers who purchase furniture products priced from RM1,999 and above in a single receipt.

These lucky customers will get to take home useful gifts – a branded air fryer, blender or rice cooker – for free.

Customers can also get a 32in TV worth RM1,049 for free when they purchase a Samsung UA75TU8000KXXM TV set exclusively from COURTS.

If you are tight on cash or want to spend it on other things, worry not. There are various options for payment.

COURTS offers zero percent interest on selected major bank credit card purchases and a gift of your choice worth up to RM3,000 when you make your purchase using in-house COURTS Flexi Credit (terms and conditions apply).

This is great if you are looking to buy your loved ones something special this Christmas, or reward yourself this year.

So don’t waste any more time – check out the deals online at www.courts.com.my, or visit a COURTS store near you, and discover all the ways you can make your home into your own private palace.

Not only are the prices very, very nice (Santa Claus will approve), you will also be treated to COURTS excellent after-sales service, as its staff will go the extra mile to make sure customers are satisfied.

This special Merry Christmas campaign runs from Dec 10 to 30, 2020.