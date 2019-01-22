Experience the ‘Best Reunion Ever’

Here’s a chance for you to win awesome experiences and strike must-do’s off your bucket list with Sunway Lagoon’s “Best Reunion Ever!” contest.

If you’ve ever wanted to see the world upside-down; scuba dive in the city; conquer your fear of heights; bungy jump; get “slimed”; be up close near blue-eyed white tigers; catch and ride 8ft waves; experience a vertical free fall; receive a spine-chilling experience; and get a feel of being “skyrocketed” into the air - this is the contest of all contests! Moreover, you could be spending the “Best Reunion Ever” with three others too as the contest awards 10 winners with four passes each to experience 10 super adventurous activities at Sunway Lagoon.

To participate, follow these simple steps:

Step 1 - Visit www.thesundaily.my/services/forms/sunway-lagoon and complete the jigsaw puzzle.

Step 2 - Finish the slogan in not more than 20 words - I would like to have the “Best Reunion Ever” at Sunway Lagoon because ...

Step 3 - Fill up the E-form on the website, read the terms and conditions and click SEND!

The Sunway Lagoon “Best Reunion Ever!” contest runs from Jan 22 to Jan 28, 2019. Look out for names of winners on social media at theSun Facebook on Jan 29. Winners can collect the entry passes from theSun office between 10am-12noon and 2pm-5pm, from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. Passes are valid from Feb 1 to 19, 2019.