Tickled pink at Starbucks

Since watching movies like Babe and Charlotte’s Web, fans of the four-legged creatures with the oddest-looking “nose” called a snout, will go hog-wild with Starbucks’ Lunar New Year festive merchandise depicting the cute critters, some frolicking in prosperous golden yellow blooms. From Thermos bottles to coffee mugs and tumblers, as well as a “Beary” plush toy and Starbucks Card - designs receive inspiration from the Chinese New Year zodiac, celebrating the Year of the Pig.

Along with the festive celebration, Starbucks presents a new range of Teavana beverages - the Chestnut Black Tea Latte and the Mango Passionfruit Cold Foam Iced Shaken Black Tea. The former is said to be perfect to unwind with this festive season, offering a blend of finely ground black tea with velvety steamed milk, delectable roasted chestnut sauce, topped with a sprinkle of chestnut and strawberry bites. The latter offers hints of honey with fruity notes of mango and passionfruit juice-infused Cold Foam that is shaken (not stirred) and married with iced black tea to present a match made in heaven.

Those with a sense of “adventure” or who like to experiment will not be disappointed as Starbucks reimagines the classic Iced Americano and infuses it with matcha. The new Matcha Cold Foam Iced Americano comes in the form of a meringue-like earthy Matcha Cold Foam that is a delight to the palate, especially during this hot and humid season.

From January 21, spend a minimum of RM50 in a single receipt and receive an exclusive pack of ang pao red packets (while stocks last). For a change, gift a Starbucks Lunar New Year Gift Card as ang pao, especially since it features a cute pink piglet and is available at a minimum activation cost of RM30.

The new beverages are priced from RM16.50 while the merchandise start from RM48; all available for a limited-time only. For more information, visit www.starbucks.com.my