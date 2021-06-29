HAVE you ever asked yourself why we hear about public health only when there is an epidemic or even a pandemic, like the one we are facing now; the Covid-19 pandemic? To answer this question, we need first to understand the importance of public health. As a graduate with any medical background, you have a great opportunity to become one distinguished public health practitioner or even specialist. All you need to have is the interest in the field of medical postgraduate studies.

We must admit that public health is relatively less popular among medical graduates especially the medical doctors who might be more attracted to become surgeons or physicians. However, the high recognition which public health specialists get from the public every time there is a serious health problem affecting the community is worthwhile. As a matter of fact, the world is changing and the job trend is changing too, and those two facts will sooner or later be shaping our future. The current Covid-19 pandemic has made it very obvious that more public health specialists are needed everywhere in the world.

As a graduate who would like to pursue a postgraduate study in any field relevant to medical sciences, a Master in Public Health should always be in your list of options. Public health is important because it aids and prolongs life. Through the prevention of health issues, individuals can spend more of their years in good health. In other words, you will be doing a great job to your community and to the whole world as a public health practitioner. Moreover, it is important because you are constantly building new skills and expanding as an individual. This is due to the nature of the work that promotes growth through day-to-day activities and participating in major health projects and campaigns. Last but not least, public health is important because you will be representing the voice of individuals who have no voice.

Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) is among the elite universities in Malaysia which will give you the chance to pursue your postgraduate study in public health. UniKL Royal College of Medicine Perak (UniKL-RCMP) offers two Master programmes related to public health. Master in Public Health (MPH) is a highly recognised degree everywhere in the world when it comes to public health, and it will be your first step as a medical doctor to achieve specialisation in public health (Dr.Ph and PhD). The other course will be a Master in Science of Public Health (MSc.PH) where the graduate will be eligible to work in an academic field.

Those two programmes are broad-based postgraduate programmes which followthe international standards and curriculum. The course was designed to train public health practitioners in the field of Public Health and prepare them to become leading public health professionals. There will be different areas of public health; epidemiology, biostatistics, health management, family health, occupational health, environmental health and health promotion. The course has both coursework and research (thesis) components. It will basically prepare the graduates to become academicians, researchers or to work in any governmental or non-governmental institution related to community and public health.

The programme is offered both online or in person and has an advanced option available that incorporates a research project. The courses will teach you basic knowledge and incorporate all specialities of public health to allow you to follow your interests. The skills you will learn can be workplace related. The course duration: one-year full-time or a two-years part-time weekend-based study (which will be more convenient for working individuals). Flexible learning classes will be offered during weekdays from 9pm-5pm or weekends from 9am-5pm.

The campus location is in Ipoh and it will be very convenient for those students from Perak as well as those who are coming from the northern region (Perlis, Kedah and Penang) of Peninsula Malaysia. The courses are approved and accredited by MOHE and MQA. When it comes to fees of the study, UniKL is offering affordable and competitive payment options.

In conclusion, your early choice in life to enrol in a particular graduate study might determine your career pathway, but it is the right postgraduate choice of study which will guide you to be more creative and innovative in your career.