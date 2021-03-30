The sky is the limit

ACADEMICALLY strong and enthusiastic in co-curriculum activities, Goh Wen Jian, an alumnus of Management and Science University (MSU), is a leader in his own class, paving a path for the next generation.

Initially, Goh pursued Foundation (Science Biology/Health Science) and progressed to Bachelor in Medical Sciences (Hons) at the International Medical School (IMS) and is now pursuing his Master in Science (by Research) Biomedicine through the MSU School of Graduate Studies (SGS) under the President’s Scholarship.

His relentless efforts in maintaining above-the-bar CGPA throughout his studies at MSU earned him much applause and recognition at the 26th convocation in 2020. Goh was the recipient of the Mohd Shukri Yajid Outstanding Award for his high achievements in both academic and outside the classroom activities.

He was the president of the Student Representative Council (SRC), a Sports and Recreation Exco, President and Exco of the Adventure Club, Vice-President of the Malaysian National Student Consultation Council and General Leader for the ASEAN Youth Council.

A recent feather was added to his hat, the all-rounder received an appreciation award recognising his priceless contributions to sports and leadership at the university, an award presented by Tan Sri President himself at the President’s Appreciation Awards for Leadership and Sportsmanship (PALS) 2020.

He continued to shine and turn heads by becoming a national parliamentary debater in 2019.

Goh recollects the experience as a once in a lifetime opportunity to put his communication skills and general knowledge to test.

“It was an honour to be part of it. I learnt a lot from that experience. It helped me to develop myself in terms of communication and analyse the bigger issues we face as a nation. It allowed me to think maturely while studying current crises and the affairs of our country,” added the two-time recipient of the Dean List’s Award during his undergraduate studies.

Gifted with the natural ability of a stellar leader, Goh said the President of MSU Professor Tan Sri Mohd Shukri Abdul Yajid is his greatest inspiration.

“I idolise Mohd Shukri. He once said: ‘To pass is not the problem, but to be a well-rounded graduate is’. That is my booster pill every day. I continue to strive to be a well-rounded graduate by involving myself actively and enthusiastically in academics and GEMS (Graduate Employability Skills) activities. I believe that is my greatest learning experience at MSU.”

Goh who is currently working as an assistant manager at the Global Affairs Department at MSU, is an avid and eccentric hiker. Eccentric because he loves to hike at night all by himself.

Among his notable achievements in his hiking fraternity was going up as high as the dazzling Annapurna Basecamp in Central Nepal, which stuns trekkers with an iconic view from its 4,000m high oval-shaped plateau.

Goh passes each moment of his life at MSU with much thankfulness for all that it is to him.

“I love everything about MSU. It doesn’t sleep. The campus is very active and is always the best in terms of providing a valuable student experience.”

The sky is the limit for Goh. His two cents to his fellow MSUrians is worth consideration.

“Do not limit your capabilities. Trust yourself. With high motivation and spirit, you will be able to push yourself out of the comfort zone to seek more. Always remember, positive and strong willpower will lead you to greater heights.”

As a top university in Malaysia, MSU prioritises student development to enhance graduate employability, with 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation, leading to MSU’s ranking by the Higher Education Ministry as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability.

Blending technical vocational education and training with academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure, empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness sought after by employers.

Various enhancement programmes to improve competitiveness are offered. Like the GEMS and Personal Enrichment Competencies programme to improve soft skills.

