Better hair days with MF3 HFR Spray

MF3’S Hair Fall Repair Spray (HFR Spray) is a scalp serum formulated with a proprietary blend of hair growth peptides and nutrients to help reduce the effect of hair loss through an easy and non-invasive way to promote hair growth.

Three easy steps for better hair growth!

1. Clean

Wash your hair to make sure your scalp is clean before treatment.

2. Spray

Spritz towards the direction of the scalp and massage gently to optimise absorption.

3. Nourish

Let the serum nutrients nourish your hair follicles.

It does not contain chemicals or preservatives and is non-pathologic. It is 100% natural and can be used daily or after a hair wash.

NOT registration number: NOT200200323K.