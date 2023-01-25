UTAR nurtures Communications and Networking talents

Communications and networking technologies have transformed the way we live and work. The world has become more digitised and “connected”. The proliferation of digital transformation has further accelerated the size and complexity of the network. As a result, the network has become more challenging to manage and vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. Talents in communications and networking are crucial for maintaining the organisation’s network and keeping the networks secure.

In line with that, UTAR’s Bachelor of Information Technology (Honours) Communications and Networking is designed to produce graduates who are competent in the design, development and implementation of communications and networking systems. Parked under the Faculty of Information and Communication Technology (FICT), the programme also offers students the opportunity to develop relevant skills necessary to be at the forefront of the ever-expanding and highly sought-after communications and networking sector emerging with fresh technologies.

The programme emphasises hands-on learning that exposes students to the current industrial and commercial networking standards and practices. It also introduces the students to the latest communication and network technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Cybersecurity, 4G/5G Wireless Technology and Cloud Computing.

When asked about the unique strengths of the programme, FICT Dean Assoc Prof Ts Dr Liew Soung Yue explained, “UTAR’s Bachelor of Information Technology (Honours) Communications and Networking degree programme blends practice with theories; this will help students equip the skills and knowledge required to design, develop and deploy the next generation communications and networking systems.”

He added, “Upon completing the programme, students will gain an in-depth understanding of the ICT and engineering principles and gain the ability to use mathematical and statistical tools to evaluate networks and assess their performances. Apart from that, the students will be equipped with knowledge about data networks and digital transmission systems, in particular, design, construction, testing, management, programming and usability. The programme will also pave way for students to develop commercially viable network applications, understand threats to security, and implement protective measures. Through the programme, the students will be able to deepen their theoretical knowledge and develop extensive analytical and problem-solving skills, with the opportunity to give presentations, and take part in group work and discussions; aiding in preparing the students to be part of a developing team and bringing the best out of the student’s capabilities.”

The Bachelor of Information Technology (Honours) Communications and Networking degree programme is fully recognised and accredited by the Malaysian Board of Technologists (MBOT), and it would take three years for a full-time student to complete the programme. In addition, the students would have the chance to obtain their professional certifications such as the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA), and Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) during their study.

Communications and Networking is one of the most rapidly developing and dynamic fields of ICT that can open up a number of career paths. The graduates would be able to branch into any area of communications and apply the knowledge they have acquired in network technology and telecommunications. Job options related to Communications and Networking include communications system developer, IT consultant, IT security specialist, network administrator/designer, network engineer and network security architect.

UTAR offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas including Accountancy, Actuarial Science, Applied Mathematics, Arts, Chinese Studies, Malaysia Studies, Business and Economics, Biotechnology, Engineering and Build Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Media and Journalism, Education and General Studies, and Agriculture and Food Science. The university also engages in the provision and conduct of research, consultation, management and leadership training, and other related educational services at its Sungai Long and Kampar campuses in Malaysia.

For more information, please visit www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus), 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).

The exterior view of the UTAR FICT building at Kampar Campus