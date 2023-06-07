11 Thais die during Haj pilgrimage

BANGKOK: A total of 11 Thai pilgrims passed away due to illnesses in the holy land during the Haj pilgrimage this season.

Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Kanchana Patarachoke, said a total of 3,500 Thai pilgrims had sought medical care in Saudi Arabia.

“More than 50 per cent of the patients showed symptoms of lungs and other respiratory diseases, many are considered elderly,” she said.

This year, Saudi authorities allocated 13,000 Hajj quotas for Thai pilgrims.

The Thai authorities had dispatched a delegation consisting 130 officials to help facilitate Thai pilgrims.

Headed by Senator Zakee Pitakumpol, the delegation comprised representatives from the Sheikhul Islam Office, Commission on the Promotion of Haj Affairs, experts in the Arabic language, Central Islamic Council of Thailand, Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), and a team of medical officers from the Public Health Ministry. -Bernama