GABORONE: At least 22 people were killed and seven injured in a road accident on Friday in the northeastern part of Botswana, local police said, reported Xinhua.

Superintendent Robert Mmese, a senior officer in northern part of Botswana, said the accident happened when a truck collided with a minibus on a road northwest of Francistown, Botswana’s second-largest city.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, he added. - Bernama