24 die after bus plunges into river in Kenya

NAIROBI: At least 24 people died on Sunday evening after a bus plunged into a river along a highway in Kenya, reported Xinhua.

According to the rescue team and the Kenya Red Cross Society, the bus en route from the central county of Meru to Nairobi fell off a bridge into the Nithi River about 40 metres below, stated media outlet Nation.

More than 20 passengers were hospitalised with serious injuries and there were others missing, local radio station Capital News said, citing police and rescuers.

Preliminary investigations showed the accident may be caused by a brake failure, it said. The bridge has been marked as a “black spot” as a large number of accidents have occurred there, added Capital News. — Bernama