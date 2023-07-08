24 people killed in bus crash in Morocco

CAIRO: A passenger bus crashed in central Morocco on Sunday, leaving 24 people dead, German news agency (dpa) quoted the North African country’s state news agency MAP report.

The bus flipped over on a bend in the central province of Azilal, local authorities said, according to MAP.

The bus was carrying an unspecified number of people heading to a weekly market when the accident happened, authorities added.

The cause of the crash is not clear yet.

Authorities said an investigation into the circumstances of the accident was under way.

Traffic accidents are frequent in Morocco. Last November, 11 people were killed and 43 injured when a bus turned over near the eastern Moroccan city of Taza.

Road crashes claim at least 3,200 lives annually in Morocco, according to the country’s National Agency for Road Safety. - Bernama