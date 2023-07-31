3 killed after light aircraft crashes in California

WASHINGTON: Three people died when a small aircraft crashed into a hangar in the US state of California, Sputnik quoted CBS News reports, which cited the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed on Sunday morning at Cable Airport in Upland soon after takeoff.

No injuries were reported among firefighters but only passengers on board the aircraft. A total of three people died in the crash, CBS said.

The hangar sustained moderate damage. An investigation is underway. - Bernama