300 foreigners safely evacuated from Mexico’s Acapulco after Hurricane Otis

MEXICO CITY: A total of 305 previously unaccounted foreigners were successfully located and evacuated from Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco which was hit hard by Hurricane Otis, Mexican authorities said on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The people had been sought upon the request of their respective countries of origin and their diplomatic representatives in Mexico, said the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

“Belize, Croatia, the United Kingdom and Uruguay join the group of countries whose nationals have been found, along with Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Japan, Peru and Switzerland”, it explained.

Otis, a category 5 hurricane, struck the Pacific coast of the Mexican state of Guerrero last Wednesday, causing serious damage mainly in Acapulco, one of Mexico’s main tourist destinations, as well as in other coastal towns in the state. -Bernama-Xinhua