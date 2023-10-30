47 mosques, 3 churches damaged in Gaza Strip since Oct 7: Media office

GAZA CITY: Continuous Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 have led to the destruction of 47 mosques and damage to three churches, the local government media office said Sunday.

“Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip have caused the destruction of 47 mosques and damaged three churches and 203 schools in addition to 80 government buildings,” Anadolu Agency reported director of the office, Salama Maarouf, said at a press conference.

He said the number of medical personnel killed had reached 116 along with 18 members of rescue teams and civil defense crews and 35 journalists.

More than 8,005 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombardement on Gaza since Oct 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the enclave. Only a few aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since the opening of the Rafah crossing point last weekend. - Bernama, Anadolu.