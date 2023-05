TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 jolted the Izu island area south of Tokyo, the weather agency said on Monday, reported Xinhua.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which hit around 4:42 pm local time at a depth of around 10 kilometres, registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the waters around Niijima and Toshima islands.

No tsunami warning has been issued. -Bernama