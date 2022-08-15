5.6-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines

MANILA: A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 rattled Davao del Sur province in southern Philippines on Monday afternoon, reported Xinhua, quoting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 4:23 p.m. local time (0823 GMT), hit at a depth of 6 kilometers, about 11 kilometers northwest of Magsaysay town.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

On July 27, a 7-magnitude earthquake rattled the main Luzon island in the Philippines, killing 10 people and injuring 394 others. The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” – Bernama