6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off western Indonesia

JAKARTA: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 hit Indonesia’s western province of West Sumatra on Monday, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

According to Xinhua, the quake hit at 10.29 Jakarta time with the epicentre at 116 km northwest of Kepulauan Mentawai (Mentawai islands) district and a depth of 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.

The 6.4-magnitude quake is classified as the main shock, as another quake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted at 05.34 Jakarta time Monday with the epicentre similar to that of the strong earthquake. - Bernama