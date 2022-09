BEIJING: A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, at 12:52 p.m. Monday Beijing Time, reported Xinhua.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 16 km, the CENC said. - Bernama