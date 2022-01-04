A 5.7 magnitude quake hits remote Japanese islands

TOKYO: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit remote Japanese islands in the Pacific early today, but there was no tsunami warning, officials said.

The underwater quake, measuring 43.4 kilometres (27.0 miles) in depth, hit at 6.08am (2108 GMT Monday) near Bonin Islands, locally known as Ogasawara Islands, the United States Geological Survey said.

The islands are some 1,000 kilometres south of the main urban area of Tokyo, which administers them.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said its equipment indicated that the quake’s strength was at 6.3 magnitude.

The agency said there were no concerns a tsunami could have been triggered by the quake.

A local official told national broadcaster NHK that there had been no immediate reports of damage or serious injuries, and power and water services remained uninterrupted. But municipal staff are still surveying the area.

Some local residents reported that dishes and glasses fell from shelves or tables in their homes, according to NHK. — AFP