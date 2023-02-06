Academician says TNE bridges global opportunities with ASEAN’s need especially Indonesia

JAKARTA: Transnational education (TNE) plays a crucial role in bridging global opportunities with local needs in ASEAN, as it provides access to high-quality education and help build global networks, a leading academic said.

Heriot-Watt University Malaysia provost and chief executive officer Prof Mushtak Al-Atabi said TNE provides students with access to high-quality education programmes from top universities around the world without having to leave their home countries.

“This can help students develop their knowledge, skills, and attitudes they need to compete and succeed in the global economy,” he said, adding that the programmes are designed to meet the specific needs of local communities, industries, and economies.

According to Mushtak, students could build global networks and connect with people from different cultures and backgrounds via the programmes, as well as helping them develop a global perspective.

It promotes cross-cultural understanding by bringing together students from different countries and assist to break down cultural barriers, promote diversity, and foster mutual respect.

“TNE can support regional economic development by providing access to new knowledge and skills that can drive innovation, productivity, and growth,” he said.

Mushtak said TNE could attract foreign investment and create job opportunities in Indonesia, as foreign universities establish their presence in the country.

“Overall, TNE has the potential to contribute to the development of human capital in Indonesia, which is crucial for economic growth and competitiveness,” he explained.

Heriot-Watt University graduate, Herwan Ng expressed satisfaction with taking the Master of Business Administration (MBA) online programme at the university’s Edinburgh Business School.

“I completed the programme fully online, providing me with the flexibility I needed. I didn’t need to leave my career as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at that time.

“The MBA programme was a good learning journey, where I could relate my CFO role with the theories I learned. The programme also equipped me with new knowledge beyond finance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mushtak praised the Indonesian government for supporting the development of TNE in the country with Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry had announced its support for foreign universities to establish their presence here.

In fact, its government’s Kampus Merdeka (Emancipated Learning) programme gives flexibility for students to choose multiple pathways to develop competencies and benefit from the best education systems in the world.- Bernama