Afghanistan condemns attack on Pakistani embassy, assures security to diplomatic missions

KABUL: The Taliban-run caretaker government has strongly condemned the attack on the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul as an act of terror and assure the provision of security for the diplomatic missions based in the country, reported Xinhua.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns the failed attack on Pakistan’s embassy in its strongest term and won’t allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul,“ the administration’s foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in his Twitter account.

Unknown armed men attacked Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul on Friday, injuring a guard of the mission but the head of the mission escaped unhurt.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the attack.

“Pakistan embassy came under gunshots from a house in Karta-e-Parwan locality on Friday afternoon. Security forces arrived on time in the area and arrested a suspect from the house with two pieces of assault rifles,“ he said.

No group or individuals have claimed responsibility for the attack, nor has the administration pointed a finger at any particular group.

An investigation has been initiated into the attack and the result would be made public, Zadran added.

This is the second attack on a diplomatic mission in Kabul over the past four months. Previously, a suicide bombing at the entrance of the Russian embassy in early September claimed six lives including two staff of the embassy.

The recent attack on the Pakistani embassy has drawn wide condemnation at home and abroad. Several countries including members of the UN Security Council as well as Afghans from all walks of life have termed the attack as an act of terror, calling upon the administration to ensure the security of diplomatic missions based in Afghanistan. -Bernama