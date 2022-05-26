AirAsia Thailand broadens Bangkok’s landing options with Suvarnabhumi

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Thailand is launching its first international route from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, becoming the only low-cost carrier with direct flights to and from that airport with Malaysia.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said that the flight base has been well received and the operating route starts this June twice daily.

“Our first international route being served from Suvarnabhumi Airport is a positive and exciting development, especially as it is a popular route,” he said in a statement today, adding that the airport is a major transit hub.

Travellers can now choose to land at Don Mueang International Airport, which operates thrice daily flights to Malaysia, or Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Fully vaccinated travellers between Thailand and Malaysia are also no longer required to present Covid-19 test results or undergo quarantine on arrival. - Bernama