All eyes are on Thailand PM vote

BANGKOK: As Thailand’s Parliament convenes today for the much-anticipated prime ministerial vote, all eyes are on the outcome - will Pita Limjaroenrat become the next prime minister.

The 42-year-old leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) is the only candidate nominated on Thursday for prime minister.

However, he faces challenges in securing at least 375 votes of the 749-member bicameral parliament – 249-member Senate (one senator resigned on Wednesday) and a 500-member House of Representatives.

The Senate and members of Parliament will have a six-hour discussion before casting their votes for the new prime minister, scheduled to take place at 5 pm (local time) today. The result is expected to be known late at night on Thursday.

MFP, which won 151 seats in the May 14 general election and garnered more than 14.2 million votes, is leading a coalition of eight parties that together secured 312 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives.

“I will do my best to be worthy of the hope and encouragement that the people have given me.

“I will try my best to explain my vision to the people. I will also address any concerns that some senators may have and use this opportunity to find a new consensus,” Pita told reporters.

Pita was dealt a major setback on the eve of the vote when two legal complaints against him gained traction.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court accepted a charge alleging that Pita and the MFP attempted to amend the lese-majeste law, which amounted to an attempt “to overthrow the democratic regime of government with the king as a head of state”.

Besides that, the Election Commission recommended the court disqualify Pita as a member of parliament over a shareholding violation.

Many lawmakers questioned and rejected Pita’s candidature during the discussion, as well as MFP’s proposal to change Article 112 of the Criminal Code, widely known as the lese-majeste statute, which carries a maximum 15-year jail sentence for insulting the monarchy. -Bernama