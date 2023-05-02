Asean needs to come back stronger together to achieve quality, sustainable tourism: Sandiaga Uno

JOGJAKARTA: Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) need to come back stronger together in the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic to achieve quality and sustainable tourism.

Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (pix) said as the regional bloc provides sanctuary for stability, peace, and friendship, it is imperative now that the message of coming back stronger be made clear to the world community.

“Although there is so much uncertainty, volatility elsewhere, and also complexities of issues in terms of post-pandemic situations, we are indeed the epicentre of growth.

“We are rich in nature and culture. Therefore, there’s an urgent need to recover together, especially in the aspect of quality and sustainability tourism,” he told reporters in a news conference after chairing the 26th Meeting of Asean Tourism Ministers and Related Meetings, here, today.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the five-day Asean Tourism Forum 2023 (ATF 2023) which concluded today.

“Starting from this particular Asean Tourism Forum 2023, we need (also) to be more inclusive, bringing the micro, small and medium enterprises, women representations in the tourism sectors and participation of young generations. Certainly, we need to create good quality jobs too,” he said in response to a question on what message Indonesia wanted to convey to the world via ATF2023 – specifically almost three years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concurring with Sandiaga, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said Asean member states should keep promoting connectivity as well as easing the procedures and policies in terms of visas.

“Regarding the post-pandemic phase, no doubt Asean should go along and carry on with the current strategy towards developing tourism activities in the region. We should also consider making adjustments to the new situations today.

“Connectivities are vital to further promote our markets to the world, as well as the visas. By promoting the true cultural values of each member state, (it) would help us to achieve the good outcomes in the tourism sector together,” he added.

Also at the press conference were Malaysia’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Laos’ Information, Culture and Tourism Minister, Suanesavanh Vignaket; and Philippines’ Department of Tourism Secretary, Christina Garcia Frasco.

Themed ‘Asean: A Journey to Wonderful Destinations’, ATF 2023 is the largest tourism event in the region aiming at developing major regional and international tourism destinations as well as strengthening the position of Asean as an accelerator of economic growth and job creation.

The ATF 2023 marks the second time Jogjakarta is hosting the ATF – after previously hosting it in 2002.

Indonesia, which holds the 2023 Asean chairmanship, had served as Asean’s Chair in 2011, 2003, 1996 and 1976. - Bernama