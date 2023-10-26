At least 10 dead in Maine shootings, gunman at large

WASHINGTON: At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in shootings in the city of Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night, US media reported, with police saying that the gunman was still at large.

The death toll was reported to be as high as 16 by CNN and the Wall Street Journal, in the shooting spree that took place at a bowling alley and also at least one other location, a local restaurant and bar, according to media.

Local police posted a photo of the shooter on Facebook carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic style weapon inside a bowling alley.

Law enforcement “are investigating two active shooter events,“ the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook.

“We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large.”

Maine Governor Janet Mills said she was “aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston.”

President Joe Biden has also been briefed, according to the White House.

CNN reported that at least 50 to 60 people were injured in the incidents, citing multiple law enforcement sources, but said it was unclear how many of the injuries were the result of gunfire.

Maine Congressman Jared Golden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter that “like all Mainers, I’m horrified by the events in Lewison tonight. This is my hometown.”

“Right now, all of us are looking to local law enforcement as they gain control of the situation and gather information. Our hearts break for those who are affected,“ he said.

Awash in firearms, the United States has recorded over 500 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-governmental organization that defines a mass shooting as four or more people wounded or killed.

Efforts to tighten gun controls have for years run up against opposition from Republicans, staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms.

The political paralysis endures despite widespread outrage over recurring shootings. - AFP