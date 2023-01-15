At least 66 killed in Nepal’s air crash

NEW DELHI: At least 66 people were killed when a local plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed in Nepal on Sunday morning, officials said.

Krishna Bhandari, a Nepal Army spokesman told Anadolu that 66 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far.

Efforts are being made to find the remaining six people onboard the ill-fated plane, he added.

Fanindra Mani Pokharel, a senior official in Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs told Anadolu that a passenger plane operated by Nepal-based Yeti Airlines crashed close to Pokhara, a popular tourist destination and the administrative headquarters for the Kaski District, which is located 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu.

“The plane had 68 passengers on board,“ he said.

The plane also had four crew members on board, according to officials.

Social media images and videos show plumes of smoke rising from the crash site.

Local daily Kathmandu Post said the crash occurred in Kaski District and involved a small passenger plane.

Officials of the civil aviation authority said the passenger plane carried both Nepalese and foreign nationals.

Nepal Police spokesman Tek Prasad Rai told Anadolu that police and army personnel were rushed to the site of the plane crash.

Last year, 22 people were killed when a private plane operated by Nepal’s Tara Air crashed shortly after taking off from Pokhara.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed sadness over the “tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers.”

“I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government, and the general public to start an effective rescue,“ he wrote on Twitter.

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Sunday said according to the information provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, five Indians were travelling on this flight.

“The embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation,“ the mission said. - Bernama