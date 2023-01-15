At least 7 killed, 37 wounded in terror bombings in Somalia

MOGADISHU (Somalia): At least seven people were killed Saturday and 37 wounded in separate bomb attacks in Somalia’s central province of Hiran, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted a federal member of parliament elected from the region, Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu.

The bomb blast in Buuloburte killed six and wounded nearly 30 while a double bomb blast in Jalaqsi killed one person and wounded seven.

He said three people who were at the main Buuloburte mosque were among those killed.

“The people who sustained serious injuries were airlifted to Mogadishu for treatment. The enemy (al-Shabaab) when they are defeated, they started to carry out ambush explosions,” Moalimu said in a statement on Facebook. “

Al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, al-Shabaab, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The group said it targetted army camps in Buuloburte and Jalalaqsi.

The terror group has doubled its attacks against the national army and its local allies since Somali President Hassan Skeikh Mohamud declared an “all-out war” on the group last year.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the al-Shabaab and Daesh/ISIS terror groups being among the main threats.

The United Nations (UN) has warned of growing instability in the country, issuing periodic reports last year that detailed attacks by al-Shabaab and pro-Daesh/ISIS terror groups. - Bernama