At least one dead, four injured in oil tanker blast in Thailand

BANGKOK: At least one dockworker died and another four injured when an oil tanker docked for maintenance work at the Ruam Mitr Dockyard in Samut Songkhram’s Muang district caught fire and exploded.

Local media reported that in the 9.15 am (local time) incident on Tuesday seven workers were also missing.

In a statement, Samut Songkhram’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said initial findings indicated there were 16 crew aboard the Smooth Sea 22 tanker.

“One worker was found dead while another four injured,” the statement said.

Firefighting boats rushed to the scene after receiving distress call and began firefighting, search and rescue (SAR) operations. Minor explosions were reported at noon.

DDPM said the tanker was carrying 20,000 liters of petrol and diesel when it moored at the dockyard at the Mae Klong river for maintenance work.

The fire and explosion caused thick smoke to bellow across the sky with local media reporting that the explosion shattered windows of nearby houses.

The cause of fire is being investigated. - Bernama