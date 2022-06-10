At least seven blasts in Narathiwat, no casualties

NARATHIWAT: Bombers set off at least seven blasts at two locations in Narathiwat in southern Thailand Friday morning, but there were no casualties.

Narathiwat police chief, Pol Maj Gen Waesamae Salae said in the first incident at 7.30 am (local time), four homemade time bombs exploded at roadside at Yingo-Raman road.

About an hour later, three roadside bombs exploded nearby the first explosion.

“The bomb disposal squad took about five hours to inspect and clear the scene,” he said at a press conference today.

Local media reported Patani United Liberation Organisation (PULO) is believed to be responsible for the attack, having been left out of the talks between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) in ending the armed conflict in south Thailand. — Bernama