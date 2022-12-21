At least two dead as 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits California

HOUSTON: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake Tuesday left at least two people dead and nearly a dozen others injured in the US state of California, Anadolu Agency reported, citing multiple news outlets.

The quake happened near Ferndale, about 338 kilometres northwest of San Francisco, damaging buildings, and roads and cutting off power to more than 70,000 homes.

“Two people have died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during or just following the earthquake,“ said the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services in a statement, which added that at least 11 others were injured.

“Widespread damage to roads and homes is reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks,“ the agency also tweeted.

At least 80 aftershocks followed, with one being as powerful as 4.6 in magnitude, according to the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

State officials urged residents to be prepared for another quake in the near future, saying there is a 13 per cent chance of another powerful jolt of 5.0-magnitude or stronger striking in the next week. - Bernama