Australian police arrest over 600 domestic violence offenders in 4-day operation

ANKARA: Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state police on Tuesday said that they have arrested over 600 domestic violence offenders during a four-day operation across the state reported Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, NSW police said they charged 648 people with serious offences following a new high-impact operation targetting the state’s most dangerous domestic violence offenders.

Operation Amarok One in Australia’s most populous state ran from Jan 24 to Jan 27, said the police in a statement published on its website.

The police said that 164 of NSW’s most wanted domestic violence offenders were also among the 648 people.

“In addition to domestic violence-related offences, the police detected various other serious offences, including prohibited firearm and weapon possession, drug possession and supply, with a total of 1,153 charges laid,“ said the police.

The police also recovered and seized 19 firearms and 49 prohibited weapons, as well as various types of illicit drugs.

“The NSW Police Force invests significant resources into responding to domestic and family violence; attending some 139,000 calls for assistance in 2022 – with more than 33,100 of those actual assaults and 17 domestic-related murders,” Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.

“We continue to battle the perception that domestic violence is a ‘family matter’ and therefore should be treated as ‘private business.’ That is certainly not the case. It is a community matter, and we all have a part to play in stopping the senseless loss of lives due to this crime,“ Lanyon added. - Bernama