Bangkok will be officialy named ‘Krung Thep Maha Nakhon’

BANGKOK: Thailand’s capital, Bangkok will change its official name to “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon”, announced the Office of the Royal Society (ORST).

Thai cabinet on Tuesday approved the name change in principle.

However, the name “Bangkok” will still be recognised.

“The new official name will only take effect after it is vetted by a committee in charge of scrutinising all draft bills, with observation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” ORST said.

Bangkok has been in use officially since November 2001. The name “Bangkok” came from an old area of Bangkok, which is now part of the greater metropolitan area of the capital, Bangkok Noi and Bangkok Yai districts.

Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, or “Krung Thep” as most Thais say, are shorter versions of the capital’s ceremonial name which is “Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit”.

In a Facebook posting, government deputy spokeswoman Ratchda Dhanadirek said the Thai name Krung Thep Maha Nakhon would be used only as its official name while the name Bangkok would still be recognised, after the announcement on the name change drew public criticism.

Meanwhile, in the statement, the ORST’s committee on the dictionary of international geographic names, comprising experts from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, had updated the spelling of countries, territories, administrative zones and capitals to be in line with the current situation.

It said the panel submitted the list to the PM’s Office to issue the announcement.

In the same announcement, the ORST also updated the official Thai spelling for other cities including Kuala Lumpur, Rome, Nay Pyi Taw and Kathmandu. - Bernama