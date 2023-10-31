Bangladesh calls for climate adaptation financing ahead of COP28

DHAKA: Bangladeshi Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin has emphasised the urgent need for predictable and sufficient grant-based public financing for climate adaptation in vulnerable developing countries like Bangladesh, reported Xinhua.

He also stressed the importance of developed nations fulfilling their commitment to mobilise US$100 billion annually through 2025, while addressing the past three years’ shortfall (2020-2022), during a ministerial preparation meeting held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of the process leading up to the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) on Monday, Bangladeshi newspaper Dhaka Tribune reported.

Md Shahab Uddin stressed the need for clear mechanisms to timely report and account for the delivery of climate financing commitments, saying failure to do so could erode trust and hinder progress.

He called for the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on Climate Finance to be significantly higher than the previous US$100 billion per year target, focusing on grants rather than loans and reflecting the actual needs of developing nations to adapt to climate change’s inevitable impacts.

The environment minister urged parties to agree on a clear definition of climate finance that enhances the accountability and transparency of climate and non-climate financial flows.

He said the outcome of COP28 should emphasise the responsibility of developed countries to lead in providing and mobilising climate finance for developing nations.-Bernama-Xinhua