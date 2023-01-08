Bangladesh reports over 200 dengue deaths in July

DHAKA: Health officials confirmed four more dengue deaths in Bangladesh on Monday, bringing the death toll to 204 in July.

According to the figure reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health, the death toll from the viral dengue outbreak in the South Asian country has risen to 251 so far this year, while reported cases have reached 51,832, according to Xinhua.

The DGHS data showed 43,854 more dengue cases were recorded in July after 5,956 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in June.

In the last 24 hours as of 8.00 am local time Monday, a total of 2,694 fresh dengue cases including 1,168 in Dhaka were reported.

The DGHS said 42,195 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from January to July this year.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladesh health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations. -Bernama