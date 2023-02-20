Biden meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv visits before war anniversary

KYIV: US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, days before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

“Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians,“ Zelenskiy said. - Reuters