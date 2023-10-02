Boeing donates US$500,000 to earthquake recovery, relief efforts in Türkiye

SAN FRANCISCO: The Boeing Company on Thursday announced a donation of US$500,000 from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist those impacted by the recent earthquake in Türkiye.

Boeing’s donation will be directed through the American Red Cross and designated for earthquake recovery and relief efforts by the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network, the company said, according to Xinhua.

“The devastation from this earthquake is immense and will require a global response,“ said Boeing International President Brendan Nelson. “Our deepest condolences go to the families who have lost loved ones, and we continue to keep the affected communities in our thoughts.”

The Red Crescent network includes several leading organisations providing a humanitarian response in the region, in cooperation with the global Red Cross network. The American Red Cross is collecting donations from the United States to support communities impacted by the earthquake to support the global effort, according to Boeing.

As part of the Boeing Gift Match programme, the company will match dollar-for-dollar monetary donations from Boeing employees to charitable organisations supporting earthquake recovery and relief projects in Türkiye.

Over the past decade, Boeing has given more than US$6 million in charitable contributions to support community engagement efforts in the country. - Bernama