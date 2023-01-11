Boy, 10, dies in Australian school after being trapped under lift

SYDNEY: Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday, after he was trapped under an elevator at a school for the disabled in Sydney, reported Xinhua.

At about 2.00 pm local time, emergency services were called to the school on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a suburb in Sydney’s north shore.

Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy trapped under a lift. Despite attempts to remove the boy, he died at the scene.

NSW Police Force said that a crime scene has been established and a recovery operation is continuing.

The incident occurred in a special primary school and high school for children with disabilities. Further investigation was underway. -Bernama