Brussels terror trial ends with long prison sentences

BRUSSELS: The trial over the 2016 Islamist attacks in Brussels, which left dozens dead, ended on Friday with long prison sentences for several perpetrators, reported dpa quoting Belga news agency.

In July, the court had found six men guilty of terrorist murder and two others guilty of participating in a terrorist group.

Three of those convicted of terrorist murder were sentenced to life imprisonment, Belga writes, and two more received 30 and 20 years respectively.

The sixth man convicted of terrorist murder did not receive additional time in jail, as the person had already been sentenced in Belgium to 20 years for having shot at police before his arrest.

The suicide bombings carried out on March 22, 2016, targeted the city’s airport and a metro station, leaving 35 dead and hundreds injured.

Several of the perpetrators have already been sentenced to long prison terms for the separate 2015 terrorist attack in Paris that killed 130 people. - Bernama