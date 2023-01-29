Bus accident in Peru leaves 25 dead

MEXICO CITY: A bus carrying 60 people fell off a cliff in northwestern Peru, killing 25 people, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster reports.

The accident occurred on Saturday in the province of Talara, on the Panamericana Norte motorway, between the districts of El Alto and Los Organos, reported Sputnik citing the broadcaster.

RPP said that unconfirmed reports indicated that the death toll from the accident stood at 25, although the number of fatalities has not been officially confirmed.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when the driver lost control of the bust while trying to navigate a sharp road curve and plunged down a gorge, RPP said.

The exact cause of the tragedy is under investigation. - Bernama