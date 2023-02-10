Call for more solar industry workers in Europe amid strong growth

MUNICH: The European solar industry may need several hundred thousand additional skilled workers in the next few years, according to a report released on Monday.

According to a report by the European umbrella organisation Solar Power Europe (SPE), the sector in the EU had created some 648,000 “full-time equivalent” jobs by last year, mostly in installation and assembly.

By 2027, if the solar energy boom continues, this figure could reach 1.2 million in a “medium scenario”, reported German news agency (dpa).

The greatest demand for skilled workers is in Germany.

Among different workers, the greatest need is for construction workers for assembly as well as planning and electrical engineers.

The solar industry is concerned that a lack of skilled workers could become an obstacle to rapid growth.

“Too few employees in renewable energies mean that not enough projects can be implemented,“ said Sanda Bozic, human resources manager at Baywa r.e., a large project developer for solar plants with branches in 31 countries and headquarters in Munich in southern Germany.

“Full-time equivalent” is a common metric used in human resources, where all jobs are converted into full-time positions. The actual number of employees, therefore, is usually higher, as employees also work part-time.

SPE is based in Brussels and is the European lobbying association for 300 companies and national associations.

Last year, according to the SPE report, Poland had the most solar power-related employees, with just under 147,000 full-time equivalents, followed by Spain with 103,000 and Germany with just under 96,000.

But according to the solar association, this will soon change: in Germany, the researchers expect there to be more than 210,000 full-time equivalents in 2027. This would be more than Spain or Poland. -Bernama