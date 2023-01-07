Cambodia expels Facebook representative from country

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia decided to expel the representative of Facebook from the Southeast Asian country, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said late on Friday, reported Xinhua.

“I have no intention to block Facebook access in Cambodia, but will not allow Facebook to have its representative in Cambodia anymore,“ he said in a voice message released publicly.

Hun Sen accused Facebook of bias and turning a blind eye to “insulting” remarks made by exiled political opponents against Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Hun Sen himself and his family members.

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MPTC) said in a statement late on Friday that it decided to expel the Facebook representative from Cambodia and stop all of its activities, such as company representation, relations with the government and partnership cooperation in the private sector.

The statement said the MPTC has found irregularities in Facebook’s services for users in Cambodia, such as the creation of fake accounts, risk of private data, use and collection of private data, dissemination of fake news, lack of accountability and transparency, and interference in the country’s political affairs. -Bernama